Next Gen Herefords is set to host a workshop in Kildalkey, Co. Meath, this Saturday (July 15) at 11:00a.m.

According to a statement from the group, the event is open to all cattle enthusiasts and there is no age limit.

The workshop will kick off at 11:00a.m sharp with an animal grooming and clipping demonstration. The live demonstration will show attendees the best practice in preparing animals for the show ring. Those interested can pre-register partaking with the Irish Hereford Breed Society.

This will be followed by a ringcraft demonstration which aims to show attendees the best practice when showing cattle.

The event aims to offer an opportunity for attendees to learn how to show their animal off to the best of their ability in the show ring.

Jim Dockery from Farm Relief Services (FRS) will be present at the event and will be discussing health and safety when handling and transporting cattle, and offering advice on transport safety checks.

In addition, a local vet will be speaking about animal health, effective parasite control plans and fertility for breeding cattle herds.

To finish off the weekend, Next Gen Herefords has teamed up with Oldcastle Agricultural Show to allow participants to put the skills they learn on Saturday to the test on Sunday (July 16).

There will be three Next Gen Herefords young handler classes at the show, with a range of prizes up for grabs.

Entries can be submitted online on the Oldcastle Agricultural Show website.

Next Gen Herefords

Next Gen Herefords describes itself as a group of young people with a keen interest in Hereford cattle and all things farming.

According to the group, any young person who wishes to get involved with Next Gen Herefords “is very welcome, whether or not they are connected to Hereford cattle or farming at all”.