The Munster Dairy Producer Organisation (MDPO) is set to open for membership applications as soon as a new website is completed.

Last month, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) officially approved Ireland’s second dairy producer organisation (PO).

The MDPO has been developed over recent months by a group of Kerry Group milk suppliers.

The suppliers, who held meetings and participated in protests last year, are unhappy at the milk price being paid by Kerry.

Limerick-based barrister and agribusiness consultant, Ciaran Dolan made the submission for approval on behalf of the new entity.

Dolan, a producer organisation facilitator approved by DAFM, has already been involved with the establishment of two beef producer organisations.

Munster Dairy Producer Organisation

The first meeting of the interim council of the Munster Dairy Producer Organisation took place this week to plan ahead of opening for new members.

James Doyle from Beaufort, Co. Kerry was elected by the council to become its chairperson.

Garry McCarthy of Meanus, Co. Limerick was selected as deputy chairperson, while Rosaleen O’Reilly, of Quinn, Co. Clare was elected secretary.

The council has agreed to hold public meetings for dairy farmers “shortly” during which details of membership arrangements will be provided.

The meetings will also allow for consultation and discussions with dairy farmers about the new organisation.

Dairy farmers

In a statement issued this evening (Friday, May 3), MDPO interim council chair James Doyle said that “the core purpose of the producer organisation is to collectively negotiate the best milk price and supply terms for farmers”.

He added that the MDPO was “open for discussions with any milk purchaser”.

“The formal recognition of the MDPO represents a watershed in the Irish dairy industry.

“No longer are dairy farmers on their own where milk purchasers can offer milk supply contracts to individual farmers without any real negotiations and on ‘a take it or leave it’ basis.

“We as dairy farmers can now collectively negotiate with any milk purchaser of our choice and agree lawfully enforceable milk supply contracts with the full backing of EU law,” he said.

“The EU legislation for producer organisations was introduced to collectively strengthen the position of farmers in the marketplace.

“MDPO by establishing itself as a company and getting formal ministerial approval has now provided that important negotiating platform for dairy farmers in the Munster region.

“We will collectively endeavour to put that into practice to secure the best possible milk price and supply terms for dairy farmers,” Doyle added.