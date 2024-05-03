Cork-based dairy farm Bó Rua Farm in Ballynoe has been announced the winner of the 2024 sustainable rural enterprise award at the RDS Spring Agricultural and Forestry Awards 2024 today (Friday, May 3).

The RDS awards celebrate the work of individuals, farm families and organisations who are enhancing the economic, environmental and social development of Irish agriculture and rural communities.

Five awards were presented today as part of the two-day ‘Finding Common Ground’ event which explored the latest advancements, challenges and solutions in the fields of biodiversity conservation and sustainable practices.

RDS sustainability awards

Sustainable Rural Enterprise Award – Bó Rua Farm, Co. Cork



This award recognises individuals and organisations who are making a significant contribution to the economic, environmental and social development of rural Ireland.

Tom and Norma Dinneen are the couple behind Bó Rua Farm in Ballynoe, east Cork, where sustainable farming and food are top priorities.

Diversifying their dairy farm, they’ve embarked on a journey into farmhouse cheesemaking, utilising milk from their Montbeliarde and Friesian cows.

Sustainable Farming Award – Broughgammon Farm, Co. Antrim



Broughgammon Farm is a small mixed farm run by Charlie Cole and his wife Becky who have championed slow food and environmental practices since the farm was set up back in 2011.

The Cole’s specialise in rearing ethical, sustainable meat, using male dairy calves and billys, and act as a showcase farm for nature-friendly farming throughout the UK, according to the RDS.

Sustainable Rural Start-Up Award – Lvlogics, Co. Meath

Based in Kells, Lvlogics has developed, SiloSpi™ a cost-effective device that silo users fit to their silos to automatically measure the contents of any silo to help users manage inventory and automate re-ordering. 2024 RDS sustainable rural start-up award winner, Lvlogics, Eileen and Barry Finnegan

The Finnegan’s ambition is to become the global leader in the remote monitoring of silos (containing animal feed, but also suitable for polymers, wood pellets and cement verticals).

Both co- founders grew up on dairy farms and believe that automated decision making will be important in the farm of the future, according to the RDS.

Sustainable Rural Social Impact Award – CycleUp, Roscommon Women’s Network

This award was open to not-for-profit or voluntary rural groups and organisations that are promoting or supporting the sustainable economic and/or societal development of their local community.

2024 RDS sustainable rural social impact award winner, Cycle Up, Maria Hourigan, Nora Fahy, Martina Hourigan and Jennifer Payne

In 2018, a diverse group from the Roscommon Women’s Network (RWN) charity shop decided to do something about the amount of wasted clothes that could not be sold.

CycleUp produces 100% handmade and designed luxury tote bags and gifts using only materials that can no longer be used for their primary purpose and would otherwise end up in landfill.

Sustainable Rural Innovation Award – Fiorbhia Farm, Co. Laois

Regenerative agriculture consultancy, Fiorbhia grow free-range pork, eggs, meat chickens, heritage bronze turkeys, beef and firewood while also sequestering up to 5t of carbon per hectare per year.

This is achieved through its biodiverse and integrated farm stacking complementary enterprises on the same piece of land, according to the RDS. 2024 RDS sustainable rural innovation award winner, Fiorbhia farm, Brendan Guinan

Fiorbhia produces consistent, healthy food with the highest animal welfare standards. It also processes all produce locally, supporting small independent businesses and the local community.