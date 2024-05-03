Lely launched its Discovery Collector C2 earlier this year, claiming it to be a revolutionary manure-collecting robot which cleans floors by collecting the manure and transporting it to the collection pit rather than simply pushing it down a passageway.

This latest robot is said to leave a cleaner floor and, through doing so, helps prevent cattle from standing in manure up to their hooves, a situation which often arises with a scraper system that only acts on a periodic basis.

Deploying the Discovery Collector C2 on a regular basis eases manure collection, ensuring a cleaner floor, cleaner hooves, less manure in cubicles and cleaner udders.

The distinct feature of the Collector C2 is that it vacuums up manure rather than pushes it around.

Having filled its tank, it then unloads above a dumping point before recharging at a wireless charging station.

Collector C2 thins muck

To help collect the manure, the robot uses water to thin the manure in front of the vacuum unit, this will help its delivery to the internal collection tank.

It also sprays water to its rear to leave the floor wet for more grip. This water is stored independently and kept in two water pockets in the manure tank.

As the manure tank fills, the volume of the water bags decreases, which creates more space for manure. This makes it a compact machine, enabling to move around more easily. Leaving a clean floor will help reduce infections of the hoof

The Discovery Collector C2, which can drive underneath sorting gates, navigates independently by using built-in sensors.

In addition, it eliminates the need for cables, corner pulleys and raised intervals, as is the case with a manure scraper.

The routes and cleaning programme for the Collector C2 can adjust to the farm’s daily rhythm.

This compact robot is said to navigate between cows, sorting gates, cubicles, and waiting areas, efficiently producing a clean floor which is conducive to free cow movement, cow comfort and helping to reduce lameness in the herd.