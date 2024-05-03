Agriland can reveal that Ballinakill Mart in Co. Laois has been purchased by James Mallon from Co. Meath.

Speaking to Agriland, today, Friday, May 3, the new owner of the mart venue confirmed the purchase and outlined his plans for the continuation of weekly livestock sales at the mart venue and to further grow and develop livestock sales at Ballinakill Mart.

There had been significant speculation over the past number of months that the mart was to be sold and that Mallon, the owner of Carnaross Mart, was interested in the purchase, which has just been confirmed today.

The new owner of the mart is confident it can develop and grow as a venue for buying and selling livestock.

He also confirmed that plans are now in place to facilitate livestock customers from Northern Ireland at the mart by facilitating export testing and clearance of livestock.

James Mallon is no stranger to the mart scene and this is the second mart purchased by the Co. Meath man who previously purchased Carnaross Mart in Co. Meath in 2017.

Since his purchase of Carnaross Mart in 2017, the Co. Meath-based mart has doubled the number of cattle sold there on an annual basis and has grown to be one of the largest livestock trading posts on the island of Ireland.

Carnaross Mart hosts cattle and sheep sales on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Ballinakill Mart will continue to operate under the trading name ‘Ballinakill Mart’ and will continue to host a sale of all types of cattle every Saturday with two sale rings in operation.

The sale kicks off at 10:30a.m with bull weanlings and bullocks in ring one and cows, weanling heifers and heifers in ring two.

The new owner has said that online bidding is available through the MartEye app and new social media pages have also been developed for the Co. Laois-based mart.

He said anyone with any further enquiries can contact Ballinakill Mart for more information.