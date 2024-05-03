The National Dairy Council (NDC) is inviting future farmers from schools around the country to take part in a special panel discussion at Bloom garden festival this year, on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.

The panel will be held in the NDC’s show garden on Friday, May 31 in the Phoenix Park, Co. Dublin.

Members for the discussion group will be chosen through a competition open to all primary and secondary school students.

To enter, students are encouraged to send a video, voice note, essay or poster to the NDC by email or through Instagram before 5:00p.m on Friday, May 10.

Questions for the panel group will include the following:

What excites you about farming?

What do you like about the job?

Where do you see farming going in the future?

For this year’s festival, the NDC is celebrating 60 years of existence and will host a number of discussion groups, including features from Ireland’s top sports stars, broadcasters, weather experts, futurists, and scientists.

Bord Bia Bloom

Ireland’s biggest gardening and food festival, Bord Bia Bloom will run from Thursday, May 30 until Monday, June 3 for the 18th year.

Garden designs this year will include ‘Rewild!’ by Nóra Tombor, winner of Cultivating Talent.

The concept of the garden reflects a movement to transform traditional manicured lawns often seen in gardens, towards a wilder, more natural space.

Another winner of Cultivating Talent, Sarah Buckley will feature her garden design ‘The Mind Yourself Garden’, which includes highly ornamental planting.

The garden represents the tendency to present to the outside world that “everything is fine”.

‘In Perspective’, designed by Oliver and Liat Schurmann and sponsored by the European Commission will highlight the values of the EU Green Deal.

It is a sculptural pavilion created out of a simple and sustainable latticework structure, which both sits within and encloses a landscape.

This year, the Food Village includes a new spacious food hall to house the food market, fresh produce market, and the love Irish food area.

Bloom Inn has been relocated next to the Quality Kitchen Stage, where attendees can relax and catch the chefs’ demonstrations on stage.