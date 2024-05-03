The weekend will see generally mixed weather, with showery rain in places, though with some warm sunshine as well, before conditions become drier in most areas next week, according to Met Éireann.

Today (Friday, May 3) will be generally dull and misty with scattered, showery outbreaks of rain. It will be brightest overall across the southwest of Munster and Ulster.

Some places will see warm, hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will range considerably, from 11° to 19°, warmest in the north of the country.

Tonight will bring further scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, the focus of which will be across the north and east. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 10°, coolest under clearer skies towards the southwest. Some mist and fog will develop in light westerly breezes.

Tomorrow (Saturday, May 4) will be mostly cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain, most prevalent across the north and east. Highest temperatures will be 12° to 17°, mildest where any sunny spells develop, all with light westerly breezes.

Rain and drizzle will affect parts of the east and north, while staying drier elsewhere tonight. It will be a mild night, with lowest temperatures of 4° to 10°, coolest under clearer skies across the southwest of Munster.

Sunday (May 5) is set to be cloudy, with patchy outbreaks of rain, turning heavy locally. Some warm sunny breaks will develop in places too. Highest temperatures are expected to be 12° to 17°, all sunshine dependent, with light, variable, mainly northwesterly breezes.

Monday (May 6) will be a brighter day overall with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, but with some sharp ones possible across Leinster later. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 18°, in a light to moderate northerly breeze with best values further south.

For the remainder of next week, high pressure is forecasted, bringing warmer and more settled weather nationwide, Met Éireann said.