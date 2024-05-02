The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is considering the next steps, including the state aid and other approvals for potato farmers this year.

After months of continued wet weather conditions, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue told the Dáil that DAFM is “deeply committed to safeguarding” the Irish potato sector.

“The recent wet weather caused a delay in the planting of potatoes this season.

“It is estimated that only 10-15% of the intended plantings of early potatoes were sown due to poor weather conditions,” he added.

Minister McConalogue said that as planting is now “well underway” for both second earlies and main crop potatoes, the department will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Potato farmers

Despite challenges, Minister McConalogue said that less than 3.6% of the overall planted area for potatoes remained in the ground at the beginning of March 2024.

He said that potato farmers are supported through the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS).

The minister also recently announced that his department would work to deliver a €100/ha payment for every farmer that puts seed in the soil for the harvest year 2024.

This was to give confidence to tillage and horticulture farmers for the year and for their sectors.

He said that the current settled spell of weather has improved soil trafficability and there has been a return to more normal spring work.

“Nevertheless, I am very mindful of the impact of the prolonged exceptional weather conditions in 2024 on the potato sector,” the minister said.

“I am committed to our potato sector and despite the constraints of my existing budget, I will work to deliver this support for these farmers,” he added.