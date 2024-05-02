Lynx Engineering has been appointed by Netherlands-based Safertractors as its importer and distributor in the UK and Ireland for the company’s Agribumper product range.

Agribumper is a variable front weight and tractor bumper system that combines front ballast with enhanced on-road visibility and safety.

It is a large product range, spanning four different weight systems, with weight options from 350kg to 2,000kg.

There are more than 60 models to choose from, including front-linkage mounted weights, as well as variants that leave the front linkage and power take-off (PTO) free for use.

The front-mounted units are said to give other road users more visual awareness of a tractor on the road and a clearer indication of its width by means of daytime running lights, indicators, width marker poles and reflector chevrons.

Lift arm clearance

The Baseline system is designed to fit around a tractor’s front linkage, leaving the arms free to be used for implement lifting and carrying.

The framework also accepts special add-on weights to add ballast to the tractor’s front axle for better in-field traction and performance.

The weights available range from 350kg to 1,000kg for medium-size tractors in the 100-240hp class.

The use of the front linkage and PTO is still possible with certain models from the range

The Agribumper Fronthitch Line is a compact, steel-encased, 65L toolbox weight, fitted to the tractor’s front linkage.

Using similar variable density technology as other weights in the Lynx range, the size of the weight does not change.

These models are ideally suited to tractors of between 100hp to 500hp, with weight options ranging from 400kg up to 1,000kg in 200kg increments.

Permanent ballast from Lynx

Other Agribumper lines to be offered by Lynx include the Weightline system comprising permanently mounted weights from 400kg to 2,000kg with usable front linkage and PTO for tractors in the 160hp to 500hp range.

Also available is the front-linkage mounted Toolbox Line featuring a 145L cargobox and variable front weights in the range 400kg to 1,800kg.

Both of these ranges come with the visibility pack including LED daytime running lights. The Pro Weight range has an integral 42L capacity tool box

Lynx will be demonstrating the range at its stand at the Balmoral Show in Northern Ireland. The products on display will include examples from the Agribumper Baseline and Fronthitch Line product groups.

The company claims that the weights and bumpers sit closer to the tractor than other makes, resulting in a shorter overall length, thus increasing safety on the road.