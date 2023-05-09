Final preparations are underway for one of the annual highlights of the agri-calendar in Northern Ireland – the Balmoral Show.

The organisers of the show, the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS), will be hoping to attract more than 100,000 visitors – and potentially more if the sun comes out.

This year the four day show kicks off on Wednesday (May 10) and runs through until the gates close on Saturday (May 13).

Livestock classes

In keeping with tradition there will be a big focus on livestock – classes will be held for beef and dairy cattle, sheep, goats, ponies and horses.

However because of the ongoing Avian Influenza (bird flu) threat the RUAS has decided not to offer poultry and pigeon classes at this year’s event.

There will, however, be a display of various types of poultry in the poultry hall.

Advertisement

New regulations have also been introduced in relation to Bovine Viral Diarrhoea (BVD).

The RUAS said that following progress in BVD eradication and the growing awareness of animal health export requirements it has decided to increase BVD animal health status requirements for those herds from Northern Ireland who will take part in Balmoral Show 2023.

According to the society, the enhanced BVD protocols will give “added reassurance to all cattle exhibitors while also ensuring that Balmoral can be an inclusive event for all participating cattle breeders”.

It is also advising exhibitors from the Republic of Ireland to ensure they have their BVD accreditation certified on entry courtesy of Intra Community Health Certification.

To satisfy the requirements of higher BVD health standards, the RUAS is also requesting that cattle breeders from Northern Ireland (NI) can meet the standards of a ‘low risk’ BVD herd.

Healthy horticulture

There will also be a host of family friendly attractions at Balmoral in 2023 from the healthy horticulture marquee to a variety of music performers, competitions, funfair, food and a “wee bugs and beasties micro zoo”.

Advertisement

This year will also see the return of the ‘NI Food & Drink Pavilion’ to the event where 100 companies will showcase their produce of the the four day show.

Three theatre kitchens will be in operation at Balmoral 2023 to give everyone a glimpse of the magic that goes on behind the scenes.

The Tesco kitchen will focus on cooking on a budget using local ingredients, the Tourism NI Kitchen will showcase a selection of Northern Ireland’s top food and drink experiences the pavilion will also host the Moy Park 80th anniversary kitchen.

This year’s Balmoral Show is set to follow in the footsteps of a very successful 2022 for the RUAS.

The society’s ‘commercial arm’ generated a surplus of more than £1 million for the 12 months ending on October, 31 2022.

Latest financial results show the society also generated a surplus from ordinary activities of £562,978 for the last financial year and that the’ fixed assets of the group have been valued at £19,345,953.

These include residential and commercial property assets at the King’s Hall complex in Belfast.