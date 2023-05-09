Gardaí have arrested and charged the driver of a tractor in Co. Tipperary this week after it was found that the motorist had been disqualified from driving.

Officers from the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit were monitoring the M8 motorway yesterday (Monday, May 8), when they intercepted a tractor transporting heavy goods.

In a post on Facebook, Gardaí said that when they stopped the tractor they discovered the driver to be disqualified from driving.

The driver was arrested and charged to court. An Garda Síochána also confirmed that the tractor was seized.

Meanwhile, gardaí are seeking information from the public following the theft of a land roller from a farm in the southeast of Co. Cavan.

According to a post on social media from the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division, the Fleming land roller was stolen from farm land in the Mullagh area at some stage over the past week. Image: Cavan Monaghan Garda Divisoin/Facebook

Gardaí noted that the roller is “somewhat distinctive” as the blue paintwork is faded, while the draw bar was cut and reconnected with two pins.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the roller is being asked to contact investigating officers at Bailieboro Garda Station on; 042 969 4570.

According to gardaí, increased amounts of farm-related thefts take place in spring and autumn which they believe “may be related to peak farming activity”.