Gardaí are seeking information from the public following the theft of a land roller from a farm in the southeast of Co. Cavan.

According to a post on social media from the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division, the Fleming land roller was stolen from farm land in the Mullagh area at some stage over the past week.

Gardaí noted that the roller is “somewhat distinctive” as the blue paintwork is faded, while the draw bar was cut and reconnected with two pins.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the roller is being asked to contact investigating officers at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570.

According to Gardaí increased amounts of farm-related thefts take place in spring and autumn which they believe “may be related to peak farming activity”.

Last month, officers in Bray, Co. Wicklow launched an appeal for information following the theft of a Massey Ferguson 3075 tractor.

The vehicle with a 94 KE registration was taken from the Ballybrew area of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

The tractor has been described as being in “mint condition with new tyres”. It also has distinctive halogen lights.

The owner of the tractor believes that it was “lifted with a truck” and has asked people to get in touch with Gardaí if they came across a low loader with the distinctive red tractor.

Meanwhile, there was a spate of thefts of GPS technology from tractors in various part of the country in recent weeks.

Two such incidents occurred on separate farms on the same day in Co. Wexford.

The first theft occurred on a yard in Rosslare, while the second occurred in Wellingtonbridge in the south of the county, also on a yard on April 6.

In both cases, the GPS technology was taken directly from tractors.