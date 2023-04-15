Gardaí in Co. Wicklow have launched an appeal for information in a bid to reunite a red Massey Ferguson tractor, 3075 model with its owner.

Gardaí received a report that the red 3075 model with a 94 KE registration had been taken from the Ballybrew area of Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow last month.

The tractor has been described as being in “mint condition with new tyres” it also has distinctive halogen lights.

The owner of the tractor believes that it was “lifted with a truck” and has asked people to get in touch with Gardaí if they came across a low loader with the distinctive red tractor.

Gardaí have also issued an appeal to anyone with information in relation to the tractor to come forward and contact Bray Garda station on 01 666 5300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

According to Gardaí increased amounts of farm-related thefts take place in spring and autumn which they believe “may be related to peak farming activity”.

Earlier this week they confirmed that investigations are currently underway into a number of thefts of GPS technology from tractors across the country.

Two thefts recently occurred on the same day in Rosslare and Wellingtonbridge.

The Limerick County TD Richard O’Donoghue said he has also been contacted by farmers and contractors around the country to tell him “that there are GPS systems being taken from tractors, harvesters and vehicles.”

Deputy O’Donoghue said he understands that it is mainly John Deere tractors and machinery that tend to be targeted.

Gardaí have advised farmers that when it comes to the security of their machinery and equipment they should restrict access to their yards, install gates, and attach them to concrete or metal posts.

Farmers are also advised to consider installing good lighting, an alarm system, or CCTV in vulnerable parts of their yard which are out of the view of the farmhouse.

According to Gardaí, farmers should photograph their machinery and tools, along with keeping a detailed record of the brand, colour and serial number.