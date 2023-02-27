Gardaí have launched an investigation following the suspected theft of a tractor from a farm in Co. Cavan in recent days.

It is believed that the New Holland T2700 tractor was stolen from a yard at Leck, Shercock, located in the east of the county, sometime between 5:00p.m on Friday (February 24) and 5:00p.m on Saturday (February 25).

In a social media post, the Cavan Monaghan Garda Division said that the vehicle, which has a front linkage, has a Northern Irish registration plate: VJZ 6218.

Officers also noted that the rear right beacon on the tractor is broken.

It is understood that the stolen tractor was driven towards Shercock before turning off for Corduff.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who may have seen the tractor to contact them at Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 9694570.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Co. Kerry are investigating the theft of six Aberdeen Angus cattle from a farm in the north of the county earlier this month.

An in-calf cow, a heifer and four weanlings were stolen from a yard in the Ladyswalk area of Ballyduff around 2:00a.m on Monday, February 13.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing, Gardaí confirmed.

Appealing for information on Facebook, farmer Mike Mahony said:

“We’ve had an in-calf cow and heifer along with 4 weanlings stolen from a yard in the Ladyswalk area of Ballyduff [at] 2:00a.m on Monday morning. All Aberdeen Angus.

“They were stolen in a fresh twin axle Hudson trailer pulled by a black/dark 4×4 [which was] last seen crossing the ferry bridge [heading] towards Ballybunnion/Lisselton/Kiltean,” the farmer said.