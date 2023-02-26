Dovea Genetics is set to host a beef breeding event at Mayo Sligo Livestock Mart in Ballina on Thursday (March 2) at 7:30p.m.

The event is set to feature a range of guest speakers as well as live cattle demonstrations, with a number of Dovea Genetics-sired progeny from local farmers in attendance.

Dovea’s beef and dairy teams will be on hand “to offer practical and personal breeding advice to attendees”, according to a statement from the company.

The guest speakers on the night will include:

Catherine Smyth: Certified Irish Angus;

John Lynch: Dovea Genetics beef programme manager;

Alan Nolan: Teagasc drystock advisor.

Catherine Smyth from Certified Irish Angus will be discussing the producer group’s breed improvement programme.

Teagasc’s Alan Nolan will be giving farmers an overview of the new suckler scheme titled ‘The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP)’.

Dovea’s beef programme manager John Lynch will deliver a presentation focused on a range of topics, including recommendations and advice on sires farmers can use to produce higher-value progeny in each of the main breeding systems.

Lynch will also discuss the use of beef-sire sexed semen as well as Dovea’s range of replacement sires.

A panel discussion will also take place at the event and there will be an opportunity for the those in attendance to voice their opinions and ask relevant queries to the panelists on the night.

Hot food, tea, and coffee will be available for all those in attendance at the event and both suckler and dairy farmers are invited to come along.