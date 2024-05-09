Dara and Beatrix Killeen, of Bawnmore farm in Co. Galway, were chosen as the overall winner for the 17th annual Milk Quality Awards hosted by Aurivo.

A total of eight farms were awarded for their work in 2023, ranging from Champion of Sustainability to most improved somatic cell count (SCC).

Each of these farms have been recognised by Aurivo for factors such as their dedication to animal welfare, sustainable farming practices, and excellence in milk quality.

Bawnmore farm is a family affair, with Dara relying on the help and support of his parents Mary and Charlie, wife Beatrix, and two children, Isabella and Oliver.

Dara began milking in 2019, and now has 160 high economic breeding index (EBI), cross-bred cows across 120ha.

Sustainability is brought into everyday practice through milk-recording, the use of EBI and dairy beef index (DBI) indexes when making breeding decisions, participating in the National Genotyping Programme and protected urea use.

The inclusion of clover and multi species swards has reduced the amount of chemical fertiliser used on farm. There is also space for nature, with 10km of hedgerows, allowing biodiversity to flourish.

He will now go on to represent Aurivo at the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, which seeks to celebrate “excellence” in milk suppliers.

Chief executive of Aurivo, Donal Tierney said:

“Without the hard work and dedication afforded to us by our farming families, Aurivo would not be able to produce some of the best quality dairy products in the world.

“I look forward to our enduring partnerships that allow us to maintain producing the highest quality dairy products, while protecting and safeguarding the environment around us.”

The other milk suppliers honoured for their excellence in dairy farming include:

Excellence in Udder Health: Michael Marley attributes his success in udder health to good hygiene practices, including clean mats; liming twice a day, and post-spraying;

Lowest TBC in Liquid Milk: Ian McKeague practice involves three hot and one cold wash after every four milkings with the auto washer maintaining consistency in the wash routine;

Most Improved SCC: Kevin Madden attributes his improved SCC to strident milk-recording and hygiene practices including dipping clusters after each cow and stripping each cow every morning;

Highest Average Milk Solids: Craig Finnerty believes his success comes from the farms grass quality, grazing the right covers, a good baseline of stock, breeding the best quality cow, and a compact calving rate.

More milk suppliers honoured for their excellence at the awards include:

Best New Entrant was Vincent Diskin, who accredits his success to several factors including his attention to detail on grass, hygiene practices on the farm and a willingness to learn and adapt.

Best Northern Ireland Supplier was awarded to William McCollum, who attributes his success to his strident focus on genetics, closely followed by optimal management to keep SCC low, as well as dry cow management

Lowest TBC in Manufacturing Milk was awarded to Michael Gibbons. He completes a strict hotwash routine of caustic and descale in place, ensuring correct temperatures at the start of hot wash, having the right equipment for cooling the milk, and regular inspections.