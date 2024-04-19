The board of Aurivo has today (Friday, April 19) confirmed the milk price it will pay farmers for supplies delivered in March.

The milk processor announced that it has set a base milk price for March of 42.12c/L inclusive of standard bonuses and VAT.

This milk price includes a 2.1c/L flat support from the Aurivo milk price stability fund in recognition of the “very challenging weather”.

The “Future Milk” sustainability bonus of 0.524c/L is also built into the price.

The processor said that this converts to the equivalent of 45.91c/L at EU standard constituents of 3.4% protein and 4.2% butterfat.

In February, Aurivo offered suppliers a base price of 39c/L, inclusive of standard bonuses and VAT.

“Global dairy market demand is flat as traders monitor supply as Europe enters peak milk production however butterfat markets are more positive than protein.

“Aurivo are supporting this current price and are very aware of the financial and management challenges the extended period of bad weather is having on farm,” Aurivo said in a statement.

Earlier today, Carbery Group has announced that it had increased its base milk price by 1c/L for March supplies.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops of Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price of 42.19c/L, including VAT.

This price also includes a 0.5c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, the group’s ‘FutureProof’ sustainability bonus (paid at a maximum of 1c/L for suppliers who fulfil the relevant criteria) and stability fund support of 1c/L.

The average milk price is an increase from the 41.67c/L average price for February milk.

Carbery Group also announced that it will provide a 5c/L payment on all March milk volumes, in recognition of the difficulties farmers are experiencing due to the extended period of above-average rainfall.

Tirlán announced yesterday that its base price for March milk will be 39.58c/L, including VAT.

This is an increase of 1c/L on the base price for February.

Tirlán said its overall price offering will be 43.08c/L, including VAT, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This figure includes the base price, as well as a 3c/L ‘weather payment’ and a sustainability action payment of 0.5c/L to all qualifying suppliers.