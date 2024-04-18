The board of Arrabawn has today (Thursday, April 18), announced its milk price for March supplies, and introduced a supplier input support for milk supplied last month.

The processor will pay a supplier input support of 3c/L for March milk supply on top of its base price of 38.94c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat.

In addition, Arrabawn confirmed that the 0.5c/L share deduction will not be deducted for the month of March. The average milk price paid to Arrabawn suppliers for March is 44.131c/L.

March milk price

Meanwhile, Dairygold said it will pay 40.0c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of sustainability and quality bonuses and VAT, and a 2.0c/L weather/fodder relief payment.

In addition, the March Early Calving Bonus of 1.0c/L, excluding VAT, will be paid on milk supplied in March, in accordance with milk quality criteria, Dairygold said.

The attainable milk price for March is therefore 43.0c/L, including VAT, at standard constituents, including the weather/fodder relief payment and the Early Calving Bonus.

Kerry Group’s price for March is 41.0c/L, including VAT, at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat, consisting of a base price of 39c/L and a milk contract payment of 2c/L on all qualifying milk volumes.

Lakeland Dairies will pay a base price of 41.9c/L, based on 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein, for March milk in the Republic of Ireland (ROI). This includes the 0.5c/L Sustainability Incentive Payment.

The processor said that a separate 1c/L Input Support Payment is being paid on top of the base price. This means that the all-in base price for ROI suppliers is 42.9c/L for milk supplied in March.