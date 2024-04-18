Kildare Chilling has said there “is no problem” issuing cheques to farmers after some farmers claimed they had experienced a “delay” in receiving cheques.

Kildare Chilling told Agriland that “cheques are going out as fast as they can” and that “anybody who wants a cheque can collect a cheque”.

This confirmation from the processor comes as some farmers in recent days claimed there had been a delay in receiving their cheques.

Last year, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) cleared the acquisition of Kildare Chilling Company by Dawn Meats.

The CCPC outlined that its chief reason reason for clearing the acquisition was because it would not “substantially lessen competition in any market for goods or services” in the State.

At the time of the acquisition Dawn Meats said it planned to invest a total of €10 million in the newly acquired facility, which markets its meat products under the Kildara and Heritage Town brands and operates from a single slaughterhouse.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Sean McNamara told Agriland that a “number of farmers” have been speaking to him “in the last few days” in relation to a delay in getting their cheques from Kildare Chilling.

However, the processor refuted the claims and has emphasised that there is no issue for farmers if they want to collect their cheques.

Kildare Chilling

Kildare Chilling is leading the way for hogget prices this week, as it is offering €9.20/kg for a quality assured (QA) hogget, an increase of 30c/kg since last week.

While the processor announced it was not killing on Tuesday, it was offering €9.40/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for spring lambs up to 20.5kg, a total of €9.50/kg for Monday, April 15 only.

This outlet has increased its quote by 20c/kg, and has also risen the weight it is paying to by 0.5kg.

The processor has offered €3.70/kg, plus a 10c QA bonus for ewes from 23kg to 35kg, a total of €3.80/kg and an increase of 10c/kg in a week.

For ewes between 35kg to 43kg, Kildare Chilling has offered farmers €4/kg plus a 10c QA bonus, a total of €4.10/kg for a better type ewe and a rise of 30c/kg since last week.

Ewes under 23kg and rams weighing up to 43kg are both being quoted at €2.50/kg by Kildare Chilling.