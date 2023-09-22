The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has confirmed that it will clear the acquisition of Kildare Chilling Company by Dawn Meats.

Additionally, Dawn Meats has announced plans to invest a total of €10 million in the newly acquired facility.

Kildare Chilling is a beef and lamb processor. Dawn Meats said it is committed to ensuring that the business is able to maintain its high-quality standards by further investing in processing facilities and “delivering improved sustainability measures”.

As part of the overall investment, Dawn Meats will look to widen Kildare Chilling’s customer base and supply its products to Dawn’s clients, including retail, food service, and manufacturing businesses.

Advertisement

The CCPC’s decision follows a two-phase investigation process, which started in February of this year and included the opportunity for third parties to make submissions and to engage with the CCPC.

Commenting on the decision, Dawn chief executive Niall Browne said: “We welcome this decision by the CCPC and we now look forward to completing the acquisition, which we believe will bring extensive benefits to both Dawn Meats and to Kildare Chilling.”

We intend to work closely with the team on site and invest significantly in Kildare Chilling to ensure the continuation of the very best standards and the highest levels of sustainability,” Browne said.

According to the CCPC, its investigation into the deal examined how the proposed acquisition would affect competition in several potential markets, including: the purchase of live cattle for slaughter within a 100km radius of Kildare Chilling’s slaughterhouse and in the state; the purchase of live lamb and sheep for slaughter in the state; the sale of fresh lamb and beef meat to grocery retailers in the state; and the sale of fresh lamb and beef meat to industrial processors in the state.

Advertisement

The CCPC said it engaged with a wide range of third parties and issued requests for further information to both Dawn Meats and Kildare Chilling during this review.

The competition watchdog said: “Following detailed examination of the evidence available, it is apparent to the CCPC that there will remain a sufficient number of competitors in each of the potential markets considered, and that Dawn Meats and Kildare Chilling are not particularly close competitors in any of these potential markets.

“As a result, the CCPC has determined that the proposed acquisition will not substantially lessen competition and can be put into effect,” the CCPC added.