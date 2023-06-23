The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) is to carry out a full investigation into the proposed acquisition by Dawn Meats of Kildare Chilling.

In a statement issued today (Friday, June 23), the competition watchdog said that following “an extended preliminary investigation”, which began in February, it has determined that a full investigation is required.

This investigation will seek to determine if the proposed deal could lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the State.

“The CCPC will publish its Phase 1 determination no later than 60 working days after the date of the determination and after allowing the parties the opportunity to request that confidential information be removed from the published version,” the statement read.

The commission said that any parties wishing to make a submission as part of the full investigation must do so by the deadline of Friday, July 14, 2023.

One of the largest meat processors in the country, Dawn Meats’ activities consist of slaughtering, deboning and further processing of meat products, and rendering of waste products.

The company operates seven sites across the State, focusing in particular on beef processing.

Kildare Chilling, which operates a single site in Kildare town, is active in slaughtering and deboning cattle and sheep, and selling the resulting fresh meat cuts and by-products.

The slaughter halls at Kildare Chilling have the capacity to kill 120,000 cattle and 500,000 lambs per annum.

During its preliminary investigation, the CCPC confirmed to Agriland that it received two submissions from third parties as part of the merger review.

One of the submissions was made by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

IFA president Tim Cullinan previously said that the purchase of Kildare Chilling by Dawn Meats would remove another significant standalone meat plant in the country.



