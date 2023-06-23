By Gordon Deegan

One of the country’s largest meat processing companies, Dawn Meats, has received planning permission to build a mixed-use development in Co. Cork that includes over 400 housing units.

This follows CGI Food Park Limited withdrawing its appeal to An Bord Pleanála against Cork County Council‘s decision to grant permission to Dawn Meats for the mixed use development at the Water Rock site near Midleton in September 2022.

The mixed-use scheme comprises 434 residential units; a childcare facility; a research and development building; a neighbourhood centre and a 90-bed nursing home.

The residential element of the development will contain 281 apartments/duplex units and the construction of 153 houses.

The proposed development is to also provide 87 homes for social housing in compliance with the developer’s Part V obligations.

Dawn Meats

CGI Food Park operates a chilled/frozen food logistic business on the southern boundary of the Dawn Meats site.

In a submission to the council, consultants for CGI Food Park stated that parts of the Dawn Meats scheme were located too close to the CGI operation.

The submission pointed out that at 5:00a.m every morning up to 40 trucks are loaded up and start their engines.

The submission stated that CGI “is a vibrant and successful business”.

Stating that Dawn Meats had not addressed the noise issues due to the close proximity of the scheme to the CGI operation, consultant, Tim Murphy stated that “it is inconceivable that any residents would live happily alongside and within the noise environment. Complaints are inevitable”.

A planning report lodged on behalf of Dawn Meats by KPMG Future Analytic stated that the scheme represents a high quality residential environment and will result in the creation of a new multigenerational community within the Midleton region.

The report stated that “the proposed development will make an important contribution to the housing stock in the area and serve as an efficient use of underutilised greenfield land”.

The report states that the development will be “a key contributor to delivering the strategic growth ambitions of the local authority for the area”.

The council planning report, which recommended that planning permission be granted, stated that the scheme “represents appropriate sustainable development with mixed uses and high density residential development focused on the site’s proximity to the suburban rail line”.

It stated that “it will form a natural extension to the settlement of Midleton”.