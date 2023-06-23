Over €6 million has been secured under the Brexit Adjustment Reserve (BAR) to fund a support package for the Irish mushroom sector.

Irish growers are reliant on the UK market as an export destination for their mushrooms, approximately 80-85% of Irish produce is exported to the UK.

Due to the short shelf life of mushrooms and the tight margins experienced by the sector, exporting to continental Europe is not viable.

Mushroom sector

Applications are now being accepted from commercial mushroom producers for a scheme providing funding for energy efficiency, automation and processing.

A second scheme, which will also be 100% funded by the EU under BAR, will provide investment aid for peat replacement and for commercial non-primary producers.

Advertisement

The schemes will provide up to 40% grant aid towards the capital cost of specialised equipment and facilities to increase the efficiency and sustainability of mushroom growing, packing and processing.

The investments that are eligible for grant aid include:

Renewable energy sources for mushroom farms, pack houses and processing plants;

Automation and efficiencies in mushroom farms and pack houses;

Infrastructure to produce mushroom-based meat free foods and powders.

The deadline completed applications under both these schemes is midnight on Friday, July 28, 2023.

The funding was announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue and Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity with special responsibility for Horticulture.

“The mushroom sector provides a valuable contribution to the Irish economy with a farmgate value of approximately €130 million in 2022.

“I am delighted to announce these two schemes with a budget of €5 million which will support growers, pack houses and compost yards in developing efficiencies lost as a result of Brexit,” Minister McConalogue said.

Advertisement

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue with Paul Wilson, chief executive of Monaghan Mushrooms

In addition, Minister McConalogue and Minister Hackett confirmed that a new tranche of BAR funding to support the promotion of mushrooms in the UK has now been secured.

Just over €1 million has been awarded to Bord Bia for the promotion of mushrooms in 2023 in the UK.

“Irish mushroom producers have experienced a challenging couple of years with the impact of Brexit, high input costs and a softening export market post Covid.

“This much-needed investment in promotion will ensure that Irish mushrooms continue to be in UK shopping baskets and on UK plates,” Minister Hackett said.