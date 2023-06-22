The is no mention of compulsory purchase order (CPO) for lands in the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law, an Irish MEP has said.

Ireland South Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan told farmers in Co. Kerry last night (Wednesday, June 21) that “there’s no land grab here”.

The meeting in Benners Hotel, Dingle was hosted by Green Party local election candidate, Peadar Ó Fionnáin.

The potential for the use of CPO for rewetting land was among the most common concerns raised by those in attendance.

Nature Restoration Law

Grace O’Sullivan said that the proposal under the Nature Restoration Law to restore 30% of drained peatland by 2030 can be delivered by State owned land under the control of Bord na Mona and Coillte.

“Any farmer who feels angst with this, as it currently stands, can know first and foremost no one will take private land.”

O’Sullivan said that there is no mention of using CPO in the draft legislation.

The MEP said that any actions undertaken by farmers would be on a voluntary basis and they would be compensated for the actions carried out.

O’Sullivan said there would be “a dedicated funding pot” to ensure farmers are paid for restoring peatlands.

The MEP said that analysis carried out by the EU Commission estimated that there could be a return of up to €38 for every euro invested in nature restoration.

Following the meeting, Grace O’Sullivan told Agriland she wanted to listen to the concerns of farmers and explain that this legislation is still a work in progress.

“I would say definitely the Nature Restoration Law has failed in terms of communication.

“The fact that there was a lot of miscommunication, so a lot of myths about the legislation didn’t help. It actually created more anger, fear, uncertainty and frustration among the farming community.

“It’s a draft piece of legislation still so I do believe now that the angst is being quelled to some extent. The process is much clearer for the farmers that I’ve spoken to over the last few days here in Kerry.

“We’re looking to see where are the opportunities for farmers, particularly for the family farm,” she said. Grace O’Sullivan, MEP, addressing the meeting

John Joe Fitzgerald, a hill sheep farmer from west Kerry and chair of the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) in the county told the meeting that the Nature Restoration Law is “an ill-conceived document”.

He said that a socio-economic study needs to be carried out on how the proposal would impact farming income and rural Ireland.

Fitzgerald claimed that the law aimed to push farmers off the land and he appealed to Grace O’Sullivan to vote against the legislation.

The Nature Restoration Law is due to come back before the EU Parliament’s Environment Committee again on Tuesday (June 27).

Members of the committee will discuss proposed amendments and a final vote on whether to reject or keep the legislation takes place.

If the legislation is passed by the EU then each member state will have to prepare a national nature restoration plan which requires consultation with all stakeholders.