An Garda Síochána Cavan/Monaghan Division are investigating the alleged theft of a quad bike in Co. Cavan.

Gardaí took to social media to request help from the public in locating a Honda FE 420cc quad bike which was reportedly stolen from the Corranure (Cootehill Road), Co. Cavan.

Gardaí are urging the public to report any suspicious activity and to assist in any way by calling An Garda Síochána Cavan district on (049) 4368800.

An Garda Síochána informed Agriland that it is investigating an “unauthorised” taking of the vehicle that took place at a house in Corranure, Co. Cavan between Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Gardaí stated that no arrests have been made and that investigations are ongoing. Honda FE 420cc quad that was stolen from Co. Cavan. Image source: Cavan Monaghan Garda Division Facebook

HSA quad bike safety

Meanwhile, the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) stated that the use of quad bikes is becoming more common on farms, however, there have been a significant number of fatalities involving quads.

The main causes of serious or fatal injury associated with quads are collisions with structures, excessive speed, being thrown off during vehicle overturns or after loss of control, age of the operator, unbalanced loads or overloading, etc.

Points to remember before driving a quad bike:

Consider the risk of overturning on sloping ground;

Professional training is essential before using a quad;

Never carry a passenger;

Wear personal protective equipment (PPE), including a helmet.

Helmet types suitable for quad bike operations, depending on the circumstances of use, are motorcycle helmets and specialist ATV helmets.

All helmets should have a chinstrap and be capable of being used with suitable eye protection. The type of helmet chosen must be based on an assessment of the circumstances in which the quad will be used.

The harder the surface and higher the speed, the greater the degree of protection needed. Standard industrial hard hats, forestry helmets and cyclist helmets are not acceptable for any quad bike operations.

“All quad bike helmets should fit comfortably and securely, to ensure full protection,” the HSA stated.