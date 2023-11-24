Ahead of the Late Late Toy Show tonight (Friday, November 24), the Road Safety Authority (RSA) is urging adults not to buy quads, e-scooters or scramblers for children this Christmas.

The RSA reminded parents that quad bikes and scramblers pose a safety risk to children.

Figures show that between 2017 and 2021, 88 people were injured in collisions involving a quadbike or scrambler on a public road.

In the same period, there were four fatalities involving quad bikes or scramblers on public roads.

Following the passing of legislation earlier this year permitting their use, people will be allowed to drive e-scooters on Irish roads next year.

However, under the regulations, children will not be allowed to use them.

Under the legislation, which will come into force in 2024, you must be 16 years or older to use an e-scooter in Ireland.

Three e-scooter riders were killed and 48 were seriously injured on Irish roads between January 1, 2022 and September 24, 2023.

During the same period, one other road user was killed and 11 more seriously injured in collisions involving e-scooters.

“Parents should not consider purchasing an e-scooter for any child this Christmas,” Sam Waide, RSA chief executive of the RSA, said.

“It is important that parents and members of the public are also aware of the risks associated with quadbikes and scramblers.

“They are intended to be driven by people in a supervised and controlled environment who understand the threat when driven on uneven ground,” he added.

Quads

This week new regulations around the safe use of quad bikes in Ireland came into force meaning that it is now compulsory for all quad bike operators to wear a helmet.

All helmets should have a chinstrap and be capable of being used with suitable eye protection.

Standard industrial hard hats, forestry helmets and cyclist helmets are not acceptable for operating quad.

All quad bike helmets should fit comfortably and securely, to ensure full protection.

The regulation, which is the first of its kind in the European Union, means that anyone using a quad will have to complete an all terrain vehicle (ATV) training course provided by a registered provider to a Quality and Qualifications Ireland (QQI) standard or equivalent.

The purpose of the course is to equip the learner with the relevant knowledge, skill and competence to drive and handle an ATV in a safe manner and in compliance with relevant legislation.