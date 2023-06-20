Environment ministers from the EU member states have adopted their position on the Nature Restoration Law after a meeting today (Tuesday, June 20).

At a meeting of the Council of the EU earlier, ministers – including Ireland’s Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan – reached an agreement on a proposal for the law.

The proposal aims to put in place “recovery measures” that will cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and 20% of its sea areas by 2030, and all ecosystems “in need of restoration” by 2050.

The council says that it has “softened requirements” on rewetting of peatland, to take account of the fact that some member states are disproportionately impacted by these obligations.

The council is now aiming to restore 30% of drained peatlands under agricultural use by 2030 and 50% by 2050, with the possibility for member states that are heavily affected to apply a lower percentage.

The environment council’s position sets specific legally binding targets and obligations for nature restoration in each of the listed ecosystems, including agricultural land, forestry, marine, freshwater, and urban ecosystems.

The council’s general approach will serve as a mandate for negotiations between the Council of the EU and the European Parliament on the final shape of the legislation.

According to the council, its position agreed today “sets a balance between keeping ambitious goals for nature restoration and providing for member states in the implementation of the regulation, while keeping a level playing field and reducing administrative burden”.

The council has agreed the member states would put in place restoration measures that bring at least 30% of habitats in terrestrial, coastal, freshwater and marine ecosystems, that are not in good condition, into good condition by 2030.

The council said this would apply to at least 30% of the total area of the habitat types that are deemed not in good condition, as opposed to the overall area for each habitat group, as initially proposed by the European Commission.

However, member states would have to set restoration measures on at least 60% by 2040, and on at least 90% by 2050, of the area of each habitat group that is not in good condition.

In terms of the non-deterioration requirement (referring to measures that are put in place to prevent “deterioration” of ecosystems already deemed in satisfactory condition), environment ministers agreed that steps would be taken to prevent significant deterioration in areas already in good condition, particularly outside Natura 2000 sites.

The ministers agreed that the restoration measures would only apply to areas where the condition of habitats is known. Member states would have until 2040 to determine the condition of all habitats.

On funding, the council has also added a new provision asking the commission to submit a report, one year after the entry into force of the regulation, with an overview of financial resources available at EU level, an assessment of the funding needs for implementation of the law, and an analysis to identify any funding gaps.

The report would also include adequate proposals, where appropriate, for funding.

The adoption of a position by the council has been welcomed by Minister Ryan, who said that the council’s position will allow member states to define appropriate restoration measures to reach the targets through national nature restoration plans.

He also said that Ireland’s contribution underlined the role of agriculture and food production, and the need to balance viable farming with the restoration of nature.

“In planning how we will implement the regulation, when adopted, we fully recognise the numerous stakeholders that need to be involved, including our farming and fishing communities.

“Restoring nature is something many Irish farmers are already engaged in through our current and future agri-environmental schemes, such as ACRES [Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme] and organic farming. The government will continue to support them to take these actions so they can prepare for a sustainable and resilient future,” Minister Ryan said.