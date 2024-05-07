One meat factory has been fined for breaching carcass trim specifications to-date in 2024, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

The Dawn Meats abattoir facility in Grannagh, on the Waterford/Kilkenny border has been fined this year for a breach of carcass trim specification.

It is the first factory to be fined for such a breach since Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow in 2020.

Details of each factory fined for breaches of carcass trim specification from 2016 to date can be found in the table below: Year Factories fined 2016 Kildare Chilling, Co. Kildare;

Traditional Meats, Co. Meath;

Meadow Meats, Co. Laois;

Kepak Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath. 2017 – 2018 Emerald Isle Foods, Co. Kilkenny;

Kildare Chilling Co. Kildare;

Kepak Clare, Co. Clare. 2019 Kavanagh Meats, Co. Wexford. 2020 Ballon Meats, Co. Carlow. 2021 – 2022 – 2023 – 2024 (year-to-date) Dawn Meats Grannagh, Co. Waterford. Source: DAFM

A DAFM spokesperson confirmed that since 2019, the department have invested significantly in training of veterinary public health staff on the requirements of the Regulation regarding carcase trim specification.

They added these staff have a “permanent presence in the factories” and their daily checks on carcass trimming amongst others, are in addition to the dedicated inspection checks conducted by staff involved in beef carcass classification.

Approximately 60,000 carcases are subject to dedicated inspection controls on carcass trim by department staff each year.

Factories found to breach regulations can be given an on-the-spot fine of €200.

The minister for agriculture can also serve a fixed-payment notice via which €250/carcass can be applied per offence.

Beef carcass weights

Average beef carcass weights fell slightly in 2023, according to latest figures from the DAFM.

According to the figures, the average steer carcass weight in 2023 was 347kg, back 3kg from the average steer carcass weight of 350kg in 2022.

The average heifer carcass weight in 2023 was 307kg, back 3kg from the average heifer carcass weight of 310kg in 2022.

The average cow carcass weight in 2023 was 294kg, back 5kg from the average cow carcass weight of 299kg in 2022.

The average young bull carcass weight in 2023 was 368kg, back 1kg from the average young bull carcass weight of 369kg in 2022.

The average bull carcass weight in 2023 was 443kg, back 3kg from from the average bull carcass weight of 446kg in 2022.