Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) centres are set to benefit from new “significant” government investment in science, including dairy research.

The investment will be put towards four SFI research centres, including VistaMilk, which provides research into digitalising dairy production and processing.

The funding announcement will be made on Tuesday, May 14 from 3:00p.m to 5:00p.m at the Mansion House, Co. Dublin.

The other research centres to receive investment include:

BiOrbic Bioeconomy SFI Research Centre, led by University College Dublin (UCD);

FutureNeuro SFI Research Centre for Chromic and Rare Neurological Diseases, led by Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) University of Medicine and Health Sciences;

I-FORM SFI Research Centre for Advanced Manufacturing, led by UCD.

SFI will be joined by Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Patrick O’Donovan and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

SFI stated that the announcement will “likely be the most significant scientific research investment to be made in Ireland this year”.

The event will hear from a panel of representatives about the extent of research and impact made by the centres on the Irish research ecosystem, economy and society.

Dairy research

The VistaMilk SFI Research Centre represents a collaboration between agri-food and information communications technology (ICT) research institutes, along with leading Irish or multinational food and ICT companies.

The research is being carried out to facilitate the development and deployment of new knowledge, technologies and decision support tools.

This is to maximise the “efficiency and effectiveness” of the dairy production chain, according to Vistamilk.

Vistamilk aims to positively impact the environment, animal well-being and the health of consumers.

It also seeks to lead the agri-food technology sector through innovation and enhanced sustainability across the dairy supply chain.