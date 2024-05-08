The UK was the EU’s largest single export destination for agricultural products last year according to a new report published by Eurostat today (Wednesday, May 8).

Overall the total value of trade including imports and exports of agricultural products between the EU and the rest of the world in 2023 dropped to €410.9 billion – €13.5 billion less than in 2022.

Latest statistics show that the EU imported 154 million tonnes of agricultural products in 2023, while it exported 134 million tonnes.

These included animal products, vegetable products, fats and oils and foodstuffs.

According to Eurostat the EU exported €228.6 billion worth of agricultural products last year and imported €182.3 billion which generated a surplus of €46.3 billion.

In terms of exports the UK remained the EU’s largest destination for agricultural products and accounted for 22% of exports – worth €48.6 billion in 2023.

Meanwhile the majority of EU imports from one single country came mostly from Brazil last year and were valued at €16.9 billion with imports from the UK also accounting for €15.8 billion of agri-products. Source: Eurostat

Agricultural products can be subdivided into four groups: animal products, vegetable products, fats and oils and foodstuff

In 2023 the largest group in exports was foodstuffs (54%) followed by animal products, vegetable products (both 22%) and fats and oils (4%). In imports, the largest group was also foodstuffs (37%) followed by vegetable products (36%), animal products (20%) and fats and oils (7%).

Eurostat

According to Eurostat between 2013 and 2023, EU trade in agricultural products had an average annual growth rate of 4.6%; with exports (4.7%) increasing slightly more than imports (4.4%).

The latest statistics show that last year the UK was the EU’s largest export destinations for animal products valued at €10.4 billion, while Norway was the largest origin of EU imports, mainly due to imports of fish products.

In terms of total exports from the EU in 2023 the key animal products included meat and edible meat offal, dairy produce, birds’ eggs; natural honey and edible products of animal origin according to Eurostat.

In relation to imports of animal products into the EU the largest categories included fish and crustaceans.

Meanwhile the latest statistics also show that the UK was also the largest export destination for vegetable products worth €9.1 billion last year while Brazil was the largest origin of EU imports worth €8.1 billion.