The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has confirmed to Agriland that it took part in a recent enforcement operation in Cherbourg, France which involved Irish livestock hauliers.

The authority said that RSA transport officers “participated in a joint cross-border enforcement operation” at the port.

Last week, the leader of Independent Ireland, Michael Collins claimed that Irish livestock hauliers feel they are being “targeted” for additional inspections at ports.

The Cork South-West TD made the comments as the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine discussed draft EU Commission proposals on animal transport regulations.

The TD stressed that the issue was not related to animal welfare but to infringements on drivers’ hours.

RSA

Deputy Collins said that nine Irish livestock hauliers were preparing to board the ferry from Cherbourg to Dublin on Wednesday, April 17 when they were “signalled by officials in yellow high visibility jackets”.

The TD claimed that the three officials were from the RSA, but added that they did not identify themselves to the drivers.

He said that on-the-spot fines “for minor offences” were handed out to the Irish hauliers ranging from €1,500 up to €12,500 which had to be paid to the French government.

The RSA told Agriland that the role of its transport officers in the Cherbourg operation was to “observe their French counterparts when they were inspecting Irish registered commercial vehicles and their drivers for compliance with the EU regulations”.

This included drivers’ hours, tachograph, Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC), posting of drivers, and operator licensing requirements,” an RSA spokesperson said.

Deputy Collins said that animal welfare regulations on calves do not go in line with driving regulations so to ensure the safety and welfare of the animals, drivers have to go over their regulated driving hours.

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has also claimed that hauliers may be forced to cease the transport of livestock if targeted inspections continue.

ICSA president Sean McNamara said that the events that transpired in Cherbourg “can only be described as an ambush on live exports”.

“ICSA has been contacted by several of the livestock hauliers affected who claim they were singled out by the Irish officials for additional inspections by the French authorities while non livestock carrying trucks were left alone.

“This was despite these inspections having no relevance to animal welfare,” he said.