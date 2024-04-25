The leader of Independent Ireland, Michael Collins, has said that Irish livestock hauliers feel they are being “targeted” for additional inspections at ports.

The Cork South-West TD made the comments as the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine discussed draft EU Commission proposals on animal transport regulations.

Deputy Collins said that hauliers informed him and his party colleague, Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice, of a recent inspection that took place in Cherbourg in France.

The TD stressed that the issue was not related to animal welfare but to infringements on drivers’ hours.

“These hauliers feel they’re being targeted for extra inspections followed by on-the-spot fines and extra costs,” Collins said.

Livestock hauliers

Deputy Collins said that nine Irish livestock trucks were preparing to board the ferry from Cherbourg to Dublin on Wednesday, April 17.

“When the lorries were a few hundred metres from the boat they were signalled by officials in yellow high visibility jackets. The nine Irish livestock trucks were among all the other vehicles waiting to get onto the ferry.

“The Irish officials seemed to know the trucks they were looking to signal out and pointed them out to the French,” he said.

The TD claimed that the three officials were from the Road Safety Authority (RSA), but added that they did not identify themselves to the drivers.

He said that it was “an insane situation” that Irish officials would be sent over to France “to dictate to Irish drivers on the French side”.

Deputy Collins said that on-the-spot fines “for minor offences” were handed out to the Irish hauliers ranging from €1,500 up to €12,500 which had to be paid to the French government.

The TD said the incident had a “knock-on effect” back in Ireland as the trucks missed their sailing and were unable to reload livestock in Ireland and return to the continent.

“Why did the Minister for Transport send Irish officials from the RSA out to a foreign country to penalise Irish trucks?” he asked.

“The animal welfare regulations do not go in line with driving regulations so therefore to ensure the safety and welfare of the animals, drivers have to go over their regulated driving hours.

“This really only happens with calves, everything else can be done quite legally regards driving hours,” he said.

Deputy Collins said that the issue could be addressed by exporters being allowed to develop another lairage for calves.

“It means the trip will take one day longer, however it means the drivers can keep their driving hours right and also means calves would be a better condition when getting to the final destination as they will be more hydrated and healthier,” he said.

He said that the current situation could make it uneconomical for exporters to send calves to Europe.

In response, officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) said that there is an attempt in the new draft EU proposals to align journey times for animals with driver rest periods.

The officials added that the DAFM has no remit on road safety matters but was willing to discuss other transport issues with hauliers.

Agriland has contacted the RSA for comment.