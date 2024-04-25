Farming for Nature has launched it’s ‘Horse’s Mouth’ farmer-to-farmer mentorship programme for 2024.

The network aims to acknowledge and support farmers who farm in a way that will “improve” the biodiversity of the countryside.

The Horse’s Mouth advisory service is available for 50 farms across Ireland to receive on-the-ground practical advice from fellow farmers on how to improve biodiversity on their land.

Farming for Nature project manager, Brigid Barry said: “We get several queries from farmers looking for practical advice on what they can do to support nature on their land.”

This service is provided by the Farming for Nature network of ambassadors, who themselves, have been recognised for the work they do.

The Horse’s Mouth involves a mentor carrying out a walk on the host farm and sharing “simple, practical advice” and encouragement.

Farming For Nature stated that this is a “fantastic opportunity” to find out how the ambassadors do it on their farms, from the “horse’s mouth as such”.

2023 participant and beef farmer from Co. Cork, Conor O’ Riordan said:

“Our mentor was forensic in his approach, he had a breath of knowledge and a keen interest in farming for nature. Any farmer would be lucky to have his help and support.

“To have a farmer out to give you advice and have boots on the ground is fantastic. This type of peer to peer help is invaluable.”

Farming For Nature highlighted that the host farmer pays a nominal fee of €50 to the visiting mentor and Farming for Nature covers the remaining costs. The aim is to select 50 farms to take part this year.

A dairy farmer from Co. Tipperary, David Russell said that it is a “fantastic” project and that the more people that take part in it, the better it is for the future of farming.

Conor McAuley, a horticulturist from Co. Cork added that the project was “hugely motivating” and that it made him optimistic for the future of farming.

Applications are now open until Friday, May 31. Visit the Farming For Nature website to learn more.