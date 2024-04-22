Ireland’s newest and largest national park, which will be located in west Kerry, has been officially launched by the government today (Monday April 22).

Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí will span more than 70,000ac of lands and seas in public ownership, including the Conor Pass, as well as new sites at Inch Peninsula, Mount Brandon and the Owenmore River.

The formal announcement of Ireland’s eighth national park and first marine national park was made by Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien at an event in Dingle.

National park

The new park will bring together recent acquisitions in by the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) on the Corca Dhuibhne peninsula, such as the Conor Pass, the Owenmore River catchment, lands at Mount Brandon and the sand dune system at Inch Peninsula.

The 1,400ac of forestry and grazing land at the Conor Pass, which includes three lakes was placed on the market by its US owner last August.

The land had an asking price of €10 million, however, it is understood that the State bought the land for around €6 million.

Overall, the new national park has cost the State €12 million to develop, including the Conor Pass lands.

Sites already under State ownership, such as the limestone reefs of Kerry Head Shoals, the waters around the Blasket Islands and the UNESCO World Heritage site at Sceilg Mhichíl will also be included in the new national park.

The active blanket bogs and heaths of Mount Brandon and Conor Pass provide valuable habitats for Peregrine Falcon, otter and Marsh Fritillary butterfly.

The Owenmore river provides “one of the last remaining refuges” of the Freshwater Pearl Mussel.

Closer to the coast, the sand dune systems are home to the Natterjack toad, while the surrounding shallow bays are important breeding sites for sharks and rays.

Rare and endangered seabirds such as Puffin, Storm Petrel, Gannet and Razorbill, as well as unique communities of lichen and other flora can be found on the islands.

Biodiversity and heritage

The ministers said that the new park will be dedicated to the protection and restoration of its long-recognised significant biodiversity and archaeological heritage.

All lands within Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí are already designated in their own right under European Law, or as statutory nature reserves.

This means that there will be no additional regulatory burden or restriction on activities resulting from the creation of the park.

Commenting at the launch today in Dingle, Minister Noonan said:

“With the iconic Conor Pass as the gateway, Ireland’s first Marine National Park brings mountains, blanket bog, heaths, rivers, coastal dunes, limestone reefs, sea cliffs and some of the wildest land and seascapes in the country together in celebration of nature.

“Alongside its seven sister parks, Páírc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí will be a flagship for the protection and restoration of these incredible places and the globally important array of wildlife that they are home to.

“The Páirc will also honour the island and coastal communities who live alongside it by ensuring that their unique tapestry of cultural and natural heritage is central to the future story of this special place,” he added.

Minister O’Brien added that bringing the Conor Pass and the lands at Inch into public ownership has enabled the creation of the country’s first marine national park.

“This was a key commitment in the Programme for Government and today’s announcement delivers that commitment,” he said.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil Norma Foley said that Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí will be “an incredible amenity” for the county.

“It is a transformative moment for west Kerry and the entire county, allowing us to showcase the very best of our natural environment locally, nationally and internationally,” she said.