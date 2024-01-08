A Fianna Fáil councillor has urged the State to secure a deal to buy lands on the Conor Pass in Co. Kerry for a new national park.

The comments come as media reports suggest that negotiations are well advanced between the State and the US owner of the 1,400ac of land which was put on the market for €10 million last August.

Mike Kennedy, an auctioneer based in Dingle, who is handling the sale previously told Agriland that they are hoping to make in the region of €7,000-7,500/ac for the entire holding.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said last year that the government would be interested in buying the land, but at “a reasonable price”.

Conor Pass

The lands, set in one of the most spectacular driving routes in the country, are located approximately 6km from Dingle town.

The holding comprises a mixture of forestry, lowland and mountain grazing.

No fewer than three lakes, Lough Atlea, Lough Beirne and Pedlars Lake, are included in the sale.

Fianna Fáil Breandán Fitzgerald told Agriland that the land offers “a once in a lifetime opportunity”.

“I know when it came up for sale first, people were actually shocked that it was in private ownership and that the State didn’t own it,” he said.

Almost 20,000 people signed an online petition calling on the government to acquire the lands for a national park.

The councillor previously tabled a motion, which received unanimous support from members of Kerry County Council, calling on Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien and the government to secure the lands.

Fitzgerald also raised the issue in person with the Minister O’Brien during the Fianna Fáil Ard Fheis in November.

Minister for Education Norma Foley, who supported the councillor’s call, is reported to have said that negotiations between the landowner and the State are promising.

National park

Councillor Fitzgerald said that the development of a new national park in west Kerry could provide economic opportunities, similar to the arrival of Fungi the dolphin in Dingle harbour.

“It’s not going to line everybody’s pockets with money, but it will give people opportunities to look after the park and to look after the people who want to visit the park.

“When you’re living in rural areas like the Dingle Peninsula, the more options and the more opportunities you have to live, work and maybe raise a family in the area, it’s fierce important,” he said.

Cllr Fitzgerald said that he does not have any insight into the discussions but added that he would be hopeful of a positive outcome.

“I know how deals go, there’s a little bit of dancing back and forth, the seller is looking for the best price and the buyer is looking for the best deal.

“But I think that everybody involved knows how important this is for the Irish people and the opportunity for the State to purchase it and to preserve it, maintain it and keep it for future generations,” he said.

“I would implore both the seller and hopefully the buyer, the Irish State, to continue negotiating and to get the deal done,” the councillor said.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) occasionally purchases land for strategic and conservation purposes.

“Such acquisitions are considered on a case by case basis. For many reasons, not least commercial sensitivity, we would not comment on any individual site that is offered for sale,” an NPWS spokesperson said.