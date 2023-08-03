A “landmark landholding” set in one of the most spectacular driving routes in Co. Kerry has hit the market with a guide price of around €10 million.

Set in the heart of the Dingle Peninsula, the 1,387ac holding at the Conor Pass will undoubtedly attract interest from buyers both domestically and internationally.

The lands, located approximately 6km from Dingle town, comprise a mixture of forestry, lowland and mountain grazing lands.

Kerry

The Conor Pass is internationally renowned for the natural beauty of its landscape and truly highlights the Wild Atlantic Way driving route.

The 1,496ft-high pass on the R560 road connects Dingle, on the southwestern end of the peninsula, with Brandon Bay and Castlegregory in the northeast.

Advertisement

The land being offered for sale can be seen stretching out in the valley below from the viewing park at the top of Conor Pass.

The extensive holding is set at the foot of Mount Brandon in “a tranquil setting”, adjacent to the village of Cloghane.

Potential buyers have the opportunity to acquire no fewer than three lakes – Lough Atlea, Lough Beirne and Pedlars Lake, all of which are included in the holding.

The forestry is located at the northern portion of the land parcel and extends to approximately 389ac.

There are a number of access roads to the forestry from the Dingle – Castlegregory road.

Advertisement

The residual lands comprise approximately 998ac.

The Owenmore River and Lough Clogharee form the western boundary. Image: Daft

The property has extensive frontage to the Dingle-Castlegregory road providing a number of established vehicular access points.

The sale is being handled by Mike Kennedy, an auctioneer and valuer who is based in Dingle town.

He told Agriland that they are hoping to make in the region of €7,000-7,500/ac for the entire holding which translates to a guide price of between €9.7-10.4 million.

Although the land has only recently been brought to the market, Kennedy confirmed there is “a lot of interest coming from both here in Ireland and internationally”.