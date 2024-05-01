Agriland Media Group is collaborating with Bord Bia to bring you the Farm Sustainability Learning Hub Series 2024.

In brief, the hub is a free tool for members of the Sustainable Assurance Schemes for beef, lamb, dairy, pig meat and horticulture.

It offers supports to help farmers adopt farm sustainability measures through online training.

Irish farmers have already began the journey towards improved farm sustainability.

However, Bord Bia has revealed through surveying farmers, that the majority of farmers would welcome guidance on how to improve their farm’s environmental sustainability further.

The learning hub has been designed to fill this knowledge gap and support farmers on their path to improved farm sustainability.

There are currently 13 modules available in the hub on the following topics:

Greenhouse gases (GHGs);

The Teagasc MACC;

Responsible use of antibiotics;

Farmland biodiversity: Introduction;

Energy efficiency in agriculture;

Water quality;

Soil health;

Animal welfare;

Pollinator friendly farming.

The modules have been developed with industry experts, including Teagasc, to simplify the actions that farmers can take to become more environmentally and economically sustainable.

All modules are optional, free to use, and can be completed in 45 minutes or less.

Each module includes a mixture of videos, interactive slides, and questions to test your learning.

This four-part series will be published every Thursday over the next four weeks, covering the following topics:

Thursday, May 2: Pollinator friendly farming;

Thursday, May 9: Animal welfare modules;

Thursday, May 16: Welfare modules for sheep, dairy and beef;

Thursday, May 23: Soil health and water quality.

Farm Sustainability Learning Hub

To get started on the learning hub, farmers can visit farm.bordbia.ie and click on ‘Farm Sustainability Learning Hub’.

You will then be asked to provide a herd number and a pin number which was received at last audit. From here, farmers can enrol and participate.