Former Ireland and Ulster rugby prop forward Simon Best has partnered with British Heart Foundation (BHF) Northern Ireland (NI) to encourage his fellow farmers to be aware of their heart health.

The Co. Armagh arable farmer will be at the Balmoral Show this week with BHF NI to help drive awareness of heart and circulatory conditions that affect around 225,000 people in NI.

Best was diagnosed with an abnormal heartbeat which forced early retirement from his professional rugby career in 2008 aged 30.

The former Ireland rugby player is urging farmers and visitors to the Balmoral Show to take the opportunity to learn how to look after their heart and be prepared in an emergency situation.

The Poyntzpass man made 124 appearances for Ulster, captaining the Ravenhill outfit to the Celtic League in 2006 while also earning 23 caps for Ireland before his career was cut short.

Best said: “Through my own personal circumstances, I understand how important it is to be aware of the symptoms of heart and circulatory conditions and seek medical care.

“I’m delighted to team up with the British Heart Foundation to help share messaging amongst the rural community about the importance of looking after your heart.

“It’s also fantastic that BHF is trying to create a community of lifesavers and I would encourage anyone attending the Balmoral Show on Saturday to head to the sheep-shearing pen at 4:00p.m to learn the free online CPR [cardiopulmonary resuscitation] training,” Best added.

Fearghal McKinney, head of BHF NI said: “We’re thrilled that Simon is helping us share these important messages amongst the farming community.

“There are around 225,000 people living here with heart and circulatory conditions and many in rural communities will be affected.”

The BHF NI head is encouraging attendees at the Balmoral Show to visit their stand to learn about the lifesaving work they are doing.

McKinney said: “We are also for the first time holding a public RevivR event in Northern Ireland which will teach participants how to recognise a cardiac arrest, give chest compressions and outlines using a defibrillator, giving anyone the confidence to step in and help to save a life.

“There are around 1,400 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests every year in Northern Ireland.

“Tragically, less than one in ten people survive, but quick CPR and defibrillation can more than double the chances of survival.”

British Heart Foundation is at stand B46 at the Balmoral Show and visitors are encouraged to visit the stand to learn about the work of the charity and attend the free RevivR CPR training event at the sheep-shearing pavilion on Saturday, May 18 at 4:00p.m.