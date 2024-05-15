Dawn Meats has already secured a multi-million euro contract for monthly shipments of beef to South Korea after it was confirmed this morning (Wednesday, May 15) that the market had opened to Irish beef for the first time.

The company has welcomed the opening of market and the finalisation of a its contract with a leading South Korean company.

The contract is for Dawn Meats to supply beef monthly to the South Korean firm’s foodservice, retail and manufacturing customers across the country.

Contract

Dawn Meats has secured South Korean approval for the supply, marketing, and distribution of bone in and boneless beef cuts and offal into South Korea from its sites in Grannagh in Co. Waterford and Charleville in Co. Cork.

This new contract will commence later this month and follows a successful visit by representatives of the South Korean company to Ireland in January of this year.

The visit was the culmination of “significant efforts” by Dawn Meats to build relationships with South Korean potential clients, which began in 2018.

It also follows an audit of Irish beef plants by South Korean authorities last month.

Dawn Meats is already a supplier of Irish beef into other markets in the region including the Philippines and Japan.

This new market access will now facilitate the development of a broader customer base for the meat processor, it has stated.

CEO, Dawn Meats Niall Browne said: “We welcome this new market access to South Korea and we are delighted that two of our sites have received South Korean approval.

“It is a testament to the high-quality beef supplied by our family farm suppliers, and it is a significant step in developing new market opportunities for our products.

“We look forward to working with our customers in the South Korean market who will be crucial to helping to bring quality Irish beef to the plates of South Korean consumers.”

Dawn Meats

The processor is the supplier of choice to a range of leading supermarket, foodservice and manufacturing businesses, exporting to more than 50 countries.

As a family-owned business, Dawn Meats said it remains true to its farming heritage through the close relationships it has forged with over 40,000 family farms from which it directly sources grass-fed cattle and lamb for processing at its 11 Irish and 13 UK sites.

The company was established in Co. Waterford, Ireland in 1980, and has grown to a business with over €2.5 billion in annual revenue, employing over 8,000 staff in 12 countries.

Trading as Dunbia in the UK and Dawn Meats in Ireland, the combined businesses process approximately one million cattle and 3.5 million sheep annually.