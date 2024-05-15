A Status Yellow thunderstorm warning is set to come into effect for several counties in the west, north-west and south-west this afternoon, according to national forecaster, Met Éireann.

Localised thunderstorms with heavy downpours are expected in Co. Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Galway, Mayo and Sligo between 3:00p.m to 9:00p.m today (Wednesday, May 15).

Potential impacts of the thunderstorm warning include spot flooding, difficult travelling conditions and poor visibility, the national forecaster warned.

Highest temperatures this afternoon will range from 15° to 20° with light to moderate easterly or variable breezes, according to Met Éireann’s latest forecast.

It will become mostly dry tonight with clear spells as showers become isolated. Some mist and fog will form with lowest temperatures of 6° to 11° in light northeasterly or variable breezes.

Thunderstorm

Fog will clear tomorrow morning (Thursday, May 16), to leave another day of sunny spells and scattered showers, heavy at times with some further thunderstorms developing.

Tomorrow will see highest temperatures of 17° to 21° in mostly light northeast to north breezes, which will become moderate near Atlantic coastal areas, the national forecaster said.

There will be some clear spells tomorrow night as showers become isolated though mist and fog patches will develop. Cloudier conditions will move from the east with showery outbreaks of rain following.

Temperatures will not fall below 9° to 13° in light to moderate northwesterly winds, which will be fresher towards Friday morning (May 17), in the west and south-west, Met Éireann said.

Friday will start mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Some sunny spells will develop throughout the day with some showers and highest temperatures of 16° to 19°.