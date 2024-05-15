Farrier organisation, The Worshipful Company of Farriers (WCF) has reapplied to the Farriers Registration Council (FRC) for approval of farriery examinations.

The Democratic Unionist Party’s (DUP) spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Northern Ireland MP, Carla Lockhart, has welcomed the news.

The MP said that a number of farriers contacted her after the FRC “unexpectedly withdrew its support for the WCF to conduct examinations”.

She added that the examination is “necessary”, with successful candidates granted a licence to practice farriery.

The decision by the Farriers Registration Council to withdraw approval was implemented after the WFC changed its I.T software supplier.

The newly appointed I.T supplier was “unable to run or support the bespoke software” required by all WCF examinations.

Lockhart said: “It is also my understanding that the WCF was also forced to address a number of residual matters that were outstanding from a previous visit from FRC in 2021.”

The situation has had an impact on training providers, which includes College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) Enniskillen Campus Farrier Upskilling course.

The MP raised her concerns by writing to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister, Andrew Muir.

Minister Muir offered his assurance that CAFRE staff were working closely with the relevant bodies to find a “satisfactory solution”.

Lockhart has urged the FRC and WCF to resolve this “unprecedented situation” as quickly as possible.

Master of the WCF, Heather Clabon confirmed to Lockhart that the organisation has used the “intervening period” to refresh its policies to meet the “expectations” of the FRC.

In the meantime, the WCF has appointed a new senior registrar that will be the point of contact for apprentices, training providers and regulators.

Farrier company

The Worshipful Company of Farriers was founded in 1356 in the City of London at the request of the mayor to manage those involved with the craft of farriery and to uphold the welfare of the horse through good practice.

In 1674, during the reign of Charles II, the company was granted a Royal Charter and it is number 55 on the register of the City of London Livery Companies.

The company maintains its close association with its origins and the craft by being the awarding body for the farriery qualifications of Diploma, Associate and Fellow.

The Company continues to play a key role in the welfare of the horse by upholding high standards of farriery both in the UK and in overseeing examinations abroad.

It also runs an extensive programme of competitions for shoeing and shoemaking, and best shod horse awards.