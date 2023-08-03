Domestic milk intake by creameries and pasteurisers was estimated at 1,047.8 million litres in June 2023, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The data released today (Thursday, August 3) shows that this figure is a decrease of almost 10 million litres or 0.9% when compared with June 2022.

It is also down by 1.8% or 19.5 million litres on the same month in 2021.

The CSO said that fat content dropped from 4% in June 2022 to 3.98% in June 2023, while protein content also fell from 3.47% to 3.39% over the same period.

Butter production increased by 1,600t, from 29,100t in June 2022 to 30,600t in June 2023.

Skim milk powder (SMP) production decreased from 26,200t in June 2022 to 21,200t in June 2023.

Provisional figures show that 43.2 million litres of milk were sold for human consumption in June 2023, up by 100,000L on the same month in 2021.

Of that total, 28.6 million litres were whole milk and 14.6 million litres were skimmed and semi-skimmed milk sales.

In the six months from January to June 2023, domestic milk intake was estimated at 4,597.7 million litres.

Commenting on the data, Dr. Grzegorz Glaczynski, statistician in the agriculture section of the CSO, said:

“Domestic milk intake declined by 0.9% (39.9 million litres) over the six-month period from January to June 2023, compared with the same period in 2022.

“Fat content marginally decreased to 3.98% in June 2023 from 4.0% in June 2022, while protein content dropped to 3.39% from 3.47% over the same period.”