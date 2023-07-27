The number of cattle slaughtered in the first six months of 2023 fell, year on year, by 24,331 head or 2.6%, according to a new report from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The total number of cattle slaughtered in Ireland between January to June of this year was estimated to be at 912,787 head.

The number of pigs slaughtered in the first six months of the year also fell by 10.5%, when compared with the same six months in 2022.

However, Mairead Griffin, statistician with the CSO, said that in contrast, sheep slaughterings rose by 4.6% to in excess of 1.5 million head, between January to June of this year.

Advertisement

The level of sheep slaughterings in March and April each year is heavily influenced by Easter dates and this year Easter Sunday fell on April 9. Source: CSO Ireland

The figures are based on slaughterings at both meat establishments approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and slaughterhouses and meat plants approved by Local Authorities.

The latest analysis by the CSO of livestock slaughtering for June 2023 shows that cattle slaughterings increased over the month.

Griffin added: “Cattle slaughterings increased by 3.5% to almost 150,000 head in June 2023 when compared with June 2022.

Advertisement

“The number of sheep slaughtered grew by 8.8% to more than 275,000 head in June 2023 compared to June 2022 while pig slaughterings decreased by 9.1% to just over 274,000 head.“ Source: CSO Ireland

Meanwhile, according to Bord Bia, the total cattle kill at DAFM-approved plants has totalled approximately 899,000 head up until the week ending July 16, 2023, which represents a 4% decrease on the corresponding period last year.

“Cattle supplies are expected to see a seasonal increase as we move into the second half of the year,” Bord Bia stated.

But it also noted that cow availability has “declined in recent weeks” and for the year-to-date cow-slaughterings are running 8,300 head behind record 2022 levels.

Prices for cows have also eased in recent weeks which Bord Bia said reflected a weaker trade in Europe.