Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien has again ruled out any extension of the grant schemes for septic tanks.

Following a review, changes to the grant came into effect this year on January 1, increasing the maximum grant amount available to €12,000, up from €5,000.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage also removed the requirement to have had the septic tank registered in 2013 in order to qualify for support.

Septic tanks

However, concerns have been raised as many people are unable to avail due to their geographical location.

The matter was recently raised with Minister O’Brien by Independent TD Marian Harkin and Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith.

Deputy Smith asked the minister to include additional designated areas under the schemes to assist more householders to upgrade or replace septic tanks.

Minister O’Brien said that providing households with grant funding for work on domestic waste water treatment systems (DWWTS), including septic tanks, aims to address damage to water quality.

“The grants are focused on the areas of greatest environmental priority and are available only in circumstances relating to risks to water quality and/or human health and the environment, and are not general in application.

“I can confirm that following extensive consultation with key stakeholders in the rural water sector, my department completed a review of the terms and conditions of the three grants,” he said.

“As a result of the review and the recommendations made, in November 2023 I announced significant improvements to the grants available which came into effect from 1 January 2024.

“However, the grants continue to be available only in circumstances relating to risks to water quality and/or human health and the environment. I have no plans to make further changes,” the minister added.

Under the national plan prepared by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), a minimum of 1,200 septic tank inspections must be completed by local authorities across the country annually.