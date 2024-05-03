The National Youth Council of Ireland has found that seven out of 10 Irish people aged 18-24 were contemplating emigrating.

Statistics from the end of April 2023 showed that 19,900 people aged 15-24 had emigrated.

Following the rise of young people emigrating, 30 delegates working with young people in rural development came together today (Friday May 3), to discuss opportunities for young people in rural areas.

The roundtable discussion was hosted by Irish Rural Link, at the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

Rural communities have experienced young people leaving their local area, not just to go abroad but also to go to larger towns and cities.

The meeting discussed the issue of “why young people in rural areas are still emigrating?”

The delegates also discussed the impact that emigrating has on local communities, but also on young people who choose to stay in a rural area or are unable to leave, due to family or personal circumstances.

The delegates aimed to set out recommendations on what supports are needed for young people to stay or return to a rural area.

Attendees heard presentations from the National Youth Council of Ireland, the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) and Macra.

Young people voting

As the EU and local elections draw closer, the event hosted a discussion on how young people can be better encouraged to use their vote on election day.

This conference heard of barriers young people may face getting to polling stations and what options are available if they are unable to cast a vote on the day.

Irish Rural Link represents locally-based rural groups in disadvantaged and marginalised rural areas by highlighting problems, advocating appropriate policies, sharing experiences and examples of good practice.

The Irish Rural Link has a membership of nearly 600 rural community groups dedicated to sustainable rural development and represents rural communities at a national and international level.