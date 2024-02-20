The leader of the Rural Independent Group of TDs Mattie McGrath has described the roll out of septic tank grants as “ridiculous”, as many people are unable to avail due to geographical location.

Changes to the grant came into effect this year on January 1, increasing the maximum grant amount available to €12,000, up from €5,000.

“To great fanfare the increase in the funding was announced last November but if people are not eligible to get it, it sticks in their craws,” Deputy McGrath said.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage published a map that shows which parts of the country are eligible for the grant.

Those living in green highlighted areas are eligible to apply for the grant.

The yellow zone is a “buffer zone”, meaning people in those areas may be eligible to apply for a grant. Those in the red zone are not eligible.

The national inspection grant is available to householders who failed an inspection carried out by a local authority under the national inspection plan and received an advisory notice.

The priority area for action grant is available to a householder where the domestic wastewater system is situated in a prioritised area for action.

The high-status objective catchment area grant is available to householders where the domestic wastewater treatment system is situated in high-status objective catchment areas.

Expanding septic tank grants

In a parliamentary question, the deputy asked Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan if he will expand the scope of the septic tank grants in order for more rural homeowners to avail of it.

Minister Noonan said that the department will be launching a new water action plan, where it plans to expand “significantly” the number of areas for action and high-status objective areas.

“This comes about because of the deteriorating quality of our water and catchments.

“The action plan will envisage and anticipate that we will significantly ramp up the level of inspections and actions to deal with these,” the minister said.

He added that some 165,000 households use septic tanks as their wastewater treatment.

“The policy of providing grant funding for remedial work on septic tanks arises from the need to address damage being done to water quality in sensitive areas, in particular,” Minister Noonan said.

Deputy McGrath said he “believes” there are more than 160,000 septic tanks in the country.

“If people ring up about a problem with their tank that will cost €10,000 or even €20,000 for some of the new percolation systems that have been put in, they have a tough situation.

“If you are in a town or city that is connected, you are fine, but it is an onerous task.

“All householders I know want to keep their septic tanks right, do not want pollution or odours and do their best to maintain them,” Deputy McGrath said.