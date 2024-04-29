A ‘do not consume’ water notice remains in place for three weeks now between the Kiltimagh and Balla area in Co. Mayo, following what was described as an “agricultural related” incident.

The incident happened last Wednesday evening (April 10) between 7:00-9:00p.m affecting about 500 people.

The water has now reached an improved standard, whereby Mayo County Council is able to send the water for analysis, according to the group water scheme manager, James Reape.

The first round of water samples was carried out by Mayo County Council on Tuesday, April 23, according to Reape.

Preliminary results from the contract laboratory showed no detected microbial contamination, however Reape told Agriland that the group are awaiting official confirmation for results of the tests from the council.

The ‘do not consume’ notice will remain in place until lifted by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

Further testing by the county council will take place later this week.

The water was switched off temporarily yesterday (Sunday, April 28) as a caution following forecast for heavy rainfall.

This was to protect the improvements already made on the system, according to Reape.

“If we get contamination in the network, we will be back to square one and take another two weeks to get back to where we are,” Reape said.

Do not consume

If there is a do not consume notice on water supplies, water can only be used for showers, baths and flushing toilets.

Another water source should be used for drinking water, brushing teeth, and preparing foods, according to Uisce Éireann.

Notices are in place to protect human health. In relation to animals, vets should be contacted.

Uisce Éireann suggests giving pets bottled water or water from another source until the notice is lifted.