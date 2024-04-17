Contaminated waterways due to what has been described as an “agricultural related” incident between Kiltimagh and Balla is affecting around 500 people, according to group water scheme manager, James Reape.

The incident happened last Wednesday evening (April 10) between 7:00-9:00p.m, contaminating Derryvohey water supply.

The water system was subsequently shut down shortly after, due to health and safety concerns, according to Reape.

Reape said that the issue has affected 126 homes and that it “is not a quick fix”.

He said the issue is “ongoing”, but that authorities are “doing everything possible to deal with the situation”.

Water is back running, however there is currently a “do not consume” notice, which will remain in place until lifted by the HSE or Mayo County Council, which test the water supplies on a daily basis.

Water incident

Fianna Fáil councillor, John Caulfield told Agriland that there is “huge frustration” from locals that are afraid of contracting illnesses.

“Hopefully whoever disrupted supply will be prosecuted,” Cllr. Caulfield said.

“It has caused major inconvenience. If you have a young family, that is where the real danger is,” Cllr. Caulfield said.

He added that he has been contacting authorities each day since the incident happened.

He said “every effort is being made to resolve the current situation” and said that water should be fit for purpose “in the near future”.

There have been no reported illnesses from water consumption, and locals are being sent regular updates on the supply situation on a daily basis, according to Reape

An estimation as to when water supply will be fit for human consumption can not be given yet.