Tillage farmer Nicky Keane from Broadway, Co. Wexford has been named winner of the Guinness Ireland Regenerative Barley Awards 2023.

The awards recognise the barley grower in Ireland who has demonstrated the greatest improvement in implementing regenerative farming practices and reducing the impact of barley production.

All entrants are marked against the same criteria and independently reviewed by three judges.

The winning farmer receives €2,500, while the highly commended farmer receives €500.

Regenerative Barley Awards

The overall winner Nicky Keane impressed the judges with his commitment to regenerative farming methods.

The judges said that the farmer demonstrated “a spirit of continuous improvement, adopting outstanding regenerative agricultural practices and generating positive outcomes on his farm”.

Commenting on his win, Nicky Keane said: “I committed many years ago to learning, trialling and adopting techniques that allow me to grow top quality crops, as well as improve the soil and biodiversity on my farm.

“We’re delighted to win this award and hope we can share best practice with other farmers, who might be newcomers to regenerative farming.”

David Hagan, global regenerative agricultural manager at Diageo, Laois farmer Bobby Miller and Donal Moloney from Tirlán

Bobby Miller, who farms in Stradbally, Co. Laois was highly commended by the judges.

“We’ve been introducing regenerative farming practices for a few years now and are committed to enhancing the wildlife on our farm by leaving space for nature.

“Improving soil structure with the use of cover crops and implementing minimum tillage for some crops we are growing is a key management area for us.

“To be recognised by Guinness, is very welcome and we hope to inspire more farmers across Ireland by sharing our knowledge and learnings,” Miller said.

The judges noted that both farmers are focused on improving soil health, enhancing biodiversity, reducing carbon emissions and improving water quality.

David Hagan, global regenerative agricultural manager at Diageo added: “Nicky is an outstanding farmer with an undeniable commitment to improving his land through regenerative practices and truly leading by example.

“We’re delighted for him and look forward to seeing how the changes he is making will positively impact the future of his farm and the community around him.”