The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has today (Tuesday, February 20) opened the application process for the 2024 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS).

The department said that is also now accepting applications for Complementary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS), Eco-Schemes and the other related schemes.

The closing date for BISS applications in 2024 is Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Under the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) has been replaced by the BISS.

According to the department, the new scheme is “designed to provide a direct income support to Irish farmers to underpin their continued sustainability and viability”.

The maximum payment that will be granted to any one farmer under the BISS, in any one scheme year is capped at an effective rate of €66,000.

No payment will be made under the BISS where the amount is less than €100.

Advertisement

DAFM

DAFM said that farmers will receive a BISS information pack in the post over the coming days.

The pack contains a Health and Safety Authority (HSA) leaflet along with a BISS help sheet, an Area Monitoring System (AMS) leaflet, maps, cover letter and a statement of lands.

“This information will assist farmers and their advisors to make their online application,” the department said.

The department has urged farmers and advisors “to avail of the early opening of the application process now rather than waiting until nearer the closing date”.

Farmers can apply for all elements of direct payments (BISS, Eco-Schemes, Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers, Protein Aid, National Reserve, transferring of entitlements) online.

According to DAFM, this helps to ensure that it can “process all applications under these schemes as efficiently as possible”.

Farmers are being reminded to check that they have correctly applied for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) and Eco-Scheme, if applicable.

Advertisement

The department said that annual payment claims for the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) can also be made online.

In the case of ACRES Tranche 2 applicants, access to the BISS application system will be made available on a gradual basis over the coming weeks, as approvals issue and as the required updates to mapping systems are made.

Farmers who want to contact the department in relation to online application they can do so at:

049 4368288 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc.

057 8674422 in relation to queries on completing the BISS application once registered on www.agfood.ie or to request a paper copy of the terms and conditions.

The department said that as usual certain groups of applicants will not be able to apply at the very start.

“This is to ensure that the farmer and advisor have access to all relevant information when submitting the BISS application which in turn supports the department in processing applications as efficiently as possible,” it said.

DAFM said that access for these applicants will be provided in ample time to allow all applications to be made before the closing date.